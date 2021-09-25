Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 279 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.66). 533,496 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 492,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.80).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £235.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 350.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 347.70.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

