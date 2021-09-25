Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,756 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FOX by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.31 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Several research firms recently commented on FOX. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

