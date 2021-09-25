SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $630.40

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $630.40 and last traded at $630.28, with a volume of 3058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $607.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.44.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $576.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,103 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,859. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $350,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.