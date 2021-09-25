Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 626,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVR opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 100.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

