Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Tompkins Financial worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 802.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,163.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

