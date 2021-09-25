Swiss National Bank Has $2.39 Million Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $22,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 232,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $9,784,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after acquiring an additional 183,275 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 63.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 141,526 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

