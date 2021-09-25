Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 161,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

