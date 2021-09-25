Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 46.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 71.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS opened at $207.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $217.57.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.98%.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.