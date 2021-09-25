SynLev (SYN) Reaches Market Cap of $98,066.16

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One SynLev coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. SynLev has a market capitalization of $98,066.16 and approximately $445,395.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SynLev has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00054112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00121507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043396 BTC.

About SynLev

SynLev is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev . The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

SynLev Coin Trading

