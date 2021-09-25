Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Cathy Marie Robinson Sells 7,101 Shares

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,178,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,341,000 after acquiring an additional 219,472 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.
About Sysco
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
