Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Cathy Marie Robinson Sells 7,101 Shares

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,178,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,341,000 after acquiring an additional 219,472 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.