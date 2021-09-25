Syscoin One Day Volume Tops $32.45 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $198.94 million and $32.45 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 619,643,077 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

