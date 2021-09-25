Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 138,021 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,021 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 19.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,318,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,064,000 after purchasing an additional 382,440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 33.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,177 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 27.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 94,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 379,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 49,559 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

ISBC stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 936,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,489. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

