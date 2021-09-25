Systematic Financial Management LP Has $14.44 Million Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,202 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.23% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $14,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHCT. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE CHCT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,386. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

