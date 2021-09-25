Systematic Financial Management LP Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.23% of Portland General Electric worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 15.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 66.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.32. 384,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.