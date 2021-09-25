Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 86,912 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $15,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 346.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 8.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLT stock remained flat at $$14.69 during trading hours on Friday. 93,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,409. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.91 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Glatfelter Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

