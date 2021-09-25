TD Securities Boosts BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $9.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

NYSE:BB opened at $10.38 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 36.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

