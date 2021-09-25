TD Securities Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$40.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TECK.B. Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.06.

TECK.B opened at C$31.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.97. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$15.81 and a 12-month high of C$34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The firm has a market cap of C$16.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.09.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

