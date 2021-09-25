Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 73.1% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 83.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $26.31 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

