Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradata from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Teradata stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 761,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,118. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

