Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 299,037 shares.The stock last traded at $64.36 and had previously closed at $65.22.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 445,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 68.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 59,071 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.