The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 196.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of The AES worth $19,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in The AES by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 603,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in The AES by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in The AES by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The AES by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AES opened at $23.44 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -111.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other The AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

