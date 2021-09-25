The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives $28.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get The Andersons alerts:

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in The Andersons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.68. The Andersons has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Andersons will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 777.78%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.