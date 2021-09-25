The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,181,000 after purchasing an additional 701,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,376,169. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

