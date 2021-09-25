The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.46

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.46 and last traded at $85.95, with a volume of 2267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

