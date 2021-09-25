The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €26.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.90 ($21.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.24 ($27.34).

Shares of DTE opened at €17.45 ($20.53) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.31. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

