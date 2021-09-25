The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Neutral

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $402.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.03.

NYSE LMT opened at $349.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.81 and a 200-day moving average of $371.51. The company has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $229,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.9% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 808,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 134.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

