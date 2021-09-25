The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.50.

NYSE HSY opened at $174.04 on Tuesday. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average of $170.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.23%.

In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

