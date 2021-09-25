The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 83,331 shares in the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 560,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,580,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 267,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $26.62 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.93.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BATRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

