The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TD. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.