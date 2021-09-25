The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after buying an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 297,683 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.00. 5,712,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,589,892. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.81 billion, a PE ratio of 288.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.67.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.19.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

