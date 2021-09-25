The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 2.09. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.