Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of THR opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.63 million, a P/E ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.61. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 159,360 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 302,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

