TheStreet Downgrades Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $619.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

