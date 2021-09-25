Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 1,337 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Thomas White International Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 114.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 17.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 18.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRFS opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

