Titan Coin (TTN) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 53.6% lower against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $79.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

