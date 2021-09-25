Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$21.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.50 to C$21.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TPZEF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

TPZEF opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.