Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $6,535,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $6,164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 415,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 256,236 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $23.24 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

