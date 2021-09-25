Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$50.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$44.50 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRMLF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $34.78.

