Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$57.50 Price Target at Cormark

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

TOU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 target price (up previously from C$47.50) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.46.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$43.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$15.84 and a 12 month high of C$44.13.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,816,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,667,454.49. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $644,873 in the last ninety days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

