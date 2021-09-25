Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$45.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TOU. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price (up from C$47.50) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.46.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TOU opened at C$43.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.80. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$15.84 and a twelve month high of C$44.13.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,664.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,821,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$297,558,985.30. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,873 over the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.