Traders Buy High Volume of QuantumScape Call Options (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 360,296 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 444% compared to the average volume of 66,230 call options.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $4,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock worth $31,432,506 over the last three months.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of QS stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion and a PE ratio of -69.23. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.