Traders Buy Large Volume of BlackBerry Call Options (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 282,138 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average daily volume of 190,376 call options.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BB opened at $10.38 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

