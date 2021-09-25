TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.34.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.