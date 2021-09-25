TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.34.
TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter.
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile
TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.
