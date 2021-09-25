Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.79.

CMA stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.40. Comerica has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comerica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,799,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.