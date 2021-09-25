Truist Securities Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $60.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective cut by Truist Securities from $77.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,037 shares of company stock worth $10,595,032. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $96,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

