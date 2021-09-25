Tseli Lily Yang Sells 5,976 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $309,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89.

PINS opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.69. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.