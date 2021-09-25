Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Shares of TUWOY opened at $0.29 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $832.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

