Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $4.52

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.42. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 6,396 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1127 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 482,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

