TurtleNetwork Price Down 53.5% Over Last 7 Days (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 45.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $931,052.74 and approximately $31,844.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 53.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.