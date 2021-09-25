Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Twilio by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Twilio by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $343.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.03 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total value of $511,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,016 shares of company stock worth $58,119,830. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

